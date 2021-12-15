Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri’s appeal for CHAS after festive event cancelled

In a video, the singer urges Scots to support dying children and their families by making a donation this Christmas after one of the charity’s flagship annual fundraising events, Winter Wonderland, was cancelled at the weekend given new covid-19 guidance issued by the Scottish Government.

Sharleen and the band have a long-standing association with the hospice – she was present with actor Ewan McGregor when construction first commenced on Robin House.

Sharleen said: “Now more than ever before, CHAS is determined to reach every single child who needs their help and the charity’s Christmas appeal, which includes a radio advert and television advert, powerfully depicts the heartbreak faced by families whose children die young.

“So give what you can and help ensure that no-one faces the death of their child alone.”

CHAS is the only charity in Scotland that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The national charity offers palliative care and respite for the whole family via its two hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.

Like many other charities left reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, it has had to dramatically transform the way in which it provides its increasingly important services. They have set up Scotland’s first ever virtual hospice to support children and families who are having to completely self-isolate.

It has now been operational for 18 months, offering families extensive assistance, whether it relates to clinical guidance, financial advice or bereavement support, by video and phone. CHAS family support teams are also offering an expanding range of interactive activities, art clubs, storytelling and conference calls to children and parents, with more in the pipeline.

Although safeguarding is very much in place as lockdown measures continue to ease, children needing urgent physical and end of life care are welcomed at both Rachel and Robin House, where staff continue to work tirelessly to provide palliative assistance to them and their families in a comfortable environment.

Visit CHAS.org.uk to donate today.”

