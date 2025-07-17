The 1985 plans that could have changed Kirkcaldy’s retail landscape

Are people spending their money on experiences rather than retail? That’s the worry concerning experts as Scotland’s footfall figures dropped for a second successive month.

While there is no local data published, the bigger picture isn’t encouraging, and if it is translated to retail sales then traders could face a tricky summer.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said the latest data showed Scottish footfall decreased by 3.0% in June, year on year, and was down 0.7% from May.

And the figures hit both shopping centres - down 1.8% and retail parks, which showed a year on year decline of 3.7%.

The designs for a supermarket on St Clair Street/McKenzie Street in 1985 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

David Lonsdale, director of the SRC said: “Time will tell how this translates into actual retail sales, but the omens don’t bode well. It may be that spending on experiences is continuing to trump purchases of products, at a time when inflation remains elevated and shop prices have started to rise, putting a dampener on disposable spending. “

Kirkcaldy town centre has experienced the same challenges as many High Streets as big retail names continue to shut down and ship out, leaving behind empty buildings that are no longer fit for purpose. The departure of River Island later this year will add one more to that list.

The debate over the future direction of the town centre as it pivots away from retail to a different mix involving residential and recreational facilities is on-going, but it isn’t new.

Forty years ago this summer, politicians and community groups were grappling with major planning applications which could have changed the retail landscape for generations to come’

The debate over retail and town centre plans dominated the headlines in 1985 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

June and July 1985 saw no fewer than three major supermarkets lined up for sites across the Lang Toun, while one political party put forward its plans to revamp the High Street with pedestrianisation plan.

Long before work started on Fife Retail Park, plans to build a major shopping development at the top of the town were put before councillors.

The Glasgow based GA Group, met considerable opposition for its vision of a supermarket, four shops, and parking for 350 vehicles on land between Dunnikier and Capshard housing estate. The sweetener was 200 full-time jobs.

Residents living nearby spoke out, and Councillor Ian Gardner, who lived in the area, said: “The loss of quality of life to those living around about is too high a price to pay.”

Kirkcaldy District Council rejected the plans, and launched a wider inquiry into the future of retail in Kirkcaldy - one that involved councillors and officers on Fife Regional Council.

Councillor Robert King said : “It is very important for research to be done between ourselves and the regional council. It is a fact that all these developments will create jobs which is one of the major arm-twisting factors of these applications, not the amenity they provide.”

Councillors’ in trays also contained an application for a major development at Seafield Yard, Seafield Road and the Esplanade, but top of the agenda were the proposals for new projects elsewhere in town.

Inverkeithing based Muir Construction came in with a plan for a £6m supermarket on a 20-acre site at Mitchelston - a 70,000 square feet store, with jobs for 500 people, parking for 700 cars, and a factory and showroom plus four advance industrial units, and 12 smaller starter units.

And London based Norfolk House wanted the go-ahead for a 70,000 square feet supermarket- Fine Fare was the name in the frame – in the vacant Andrew Hutt department store site which bounded St Clair Street and McKenzie Street. The plans also included a petrol station and public loos - and 400 new jobs.

And just to keep councillors and officers busy, Nairn Floors wanted to build houses in Victoria Road/Nairn Street along with some residential units and another supermarket.

Fife Regional Council weighed in by ‘calling in’ the applications to ensure it had the final say - slightly awkward as district councillors in Kirkcaldy had already refused the plans for Chapel.

By September, Norfolk had scaled back its plans,and re-submitted a bid for a smaller store and fewer jobs -180-200 rather than the 400 originally outlined.

Come November and all three applications were rejected - developments which could have changed the shape of retail in the Lang Toun for decades to come.

Douglas Nelson, director of planning, said the plans would have hit the town’s established shopping centres, and, primarily the town centre which, 40 years ago was a much busier place on a daily basis.

But the High Street sparked as much debate back then with the Kirkcaldy branch of the SNP published a scheme to make changes, which it then revised after feedback from some 30 community organisations.

At its heart was pedestrianisation between Whytescauseway and Tolbooth Street, with the old road surface to be raised to pavement level, and landscaping added with trees and seating. According to the Fife Free Press, residents feared they would become “a haunt for motorcycle misfits” and there were concerns over the times proposed to limit access.

The plan also envisaged partial pedestrianised of Tolbooth Street, Hill Street to remain two-way but limited to taxi drivers, delivery vehicles and disabled motorists.

Much of it mirrors what we have today as the district council went on to approve a £120,000 town centre revamp - one of many to have taken place since then. It led to the construction of a new road linking Nicol Street to the multi storey car parks near Charlotte Street, giving better access to the car parks.

Four decades on and those multi-storey carparks are closed and ready to be demolished. The debate over what should happen next is only just beginning.