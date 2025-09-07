The Central Fife venues set to welcome visitors for Doors Open Days 2025

Take a tour of the ancient Wemyss Caves this coming weekend for Doors Open Day in Central Fife.

Venues across Fife are welcoming visitors this September as the popular Doors Open Days take place again in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, which takes place across Scotland, allows members of the public to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes, all for free. It’s a chance to celebrate community heritage and the built environment, while visiting some interesting and historic buildings.

As in previous years, venues across the Kingdom will be opening their doors on different weekends of the month depending on their location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venues in East Fife welcomed visitors over the weekend of September 6 and 7. Those in Central Fife will be open on September 13 and 14 and those in West Fife on September 20 and 21.

Fife Heritage Railway will be welcoming visitors for Doors Open Day. (Pic: Submitted)

Here we list the venues in Central Fife taking part in the initiative this year over the weekend of September 13 and 14.

Among those buildings welcoming visitors are some new to the programme for this year as well as some popular old favourites. For more information on any of the venues, or to book places where required, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk

Adam Smith Heritage Centre, Kirkcaldy (Sept 13 & 14, 11am-3pm): Adam Smith Global Foundation offers an opportunity to explore the Heritage Centre, timeline and community garden, created to celebrate Kirkcaldy’s most famous son, the economist and moral philosopher, Adam Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art Catriona Gallery, Coaltown of Wemyss (Sept 13, noon-3pm) – Artist, Catriona Livingstone, known as Art Catriona, paints in an original, vibrant, modern, and uplifting style using acrylics on canvas. Her personal gallery will open for public viewing.

Kirkcaldy Art Club will be opening the doors to its base in Dysart's Hot Pot Wynd.

Auchtertool Kirk, Auchtertool (Sept 13, 1.30pm-4pm): Originally dedicated to St Columba the church at 'Ouchtertule' is mentioned in a papal bull of 1178 granting it to the priory of Inchcolm. The church has been rebuilt or altered at least five times and the present church was reconstructed in 1833, but incorporated parts of the earlier building.

Burntisland Heritage Centre & Burgh Chambers, Burntisland (Sept 13 & 14, 10am-4pm): Burntisland Heritage Centre invites you to experience an exhibition celebrating the town’s rich natural heritage. Upstairs in the Burgh Chambers is the historic Council Chambers and the old Burgh Court and Magistrates’ Room. Whilst the heritage trust’s display is wheelchair accessible, the upper storey of the Burgh Chambers is not.

Burntisland Parish Church, Burntisland (Sept 13 & 14, 2pm-4pm): Built between 1592 - 95 this is the oldest Post-Reformation church still in use in Scotland, and is historically important as being one of the first churches built in Scotland after the Reformation, with a highly distinctive and probably wholly original Scottish square plan design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christ’s Kirk on the Green, Leslie (Sept 13 & 14, 10am – 4pm): Visit an archaeological excavation and guided tour of Christ’s Kirk on the Green in Leslie. An ancient settlement thought to have developed as an agricultural township that serviced the Royal estate of Fettykil, established by King Malcolm IV no later than 1178.

Dysart St Clair Parish Church, Dysart (Sept 14, noon-4pm): The original Free Church in Dysart had become too small, and in 1874 a new church was built a short distance away in West Port. The church is built of stone, with a slate roof, and is cruciform with Romanesque detailing.

Dysart Town Hall, Dysart (Sept 14, 12noon-4pm): The original structure of Dysart Tolbooth dates from 1576 and is an A Listed building. The Town House is a 19th century addition and housed the Burgh’s Town Council. Visitors will be able to visit the Dysart Trust’s permanent exhibition of photographs, documents and artefacts relating to the economic social and industrial history of the local area.

Erskine United Free Church, Burntisland (Sept 13, 2pm-4pm): Erskine church is an iconic landmark in Burntisland. The congregation goes back to 1738 and moved to this building in 1903. The church is usually only open once a week for worship so this is a rare occasion to be able to come in and enjoy the beautiful architecture and surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Collections Centre, Glenrothes (Sept 13, 10.30am-12.30pm & 2pm-4pm; September 15, 10.30am-12.30pm & 2pm-4pm): OnFife is inviting visitors to join a guided tour of its Collections Centre in Glenrothes; home to more than 250,000 objects and documents from the Museums and Archive Collection. Places are limited so booking in advance is essential. On the guided tour you will encounter some of the treasures in the collection. Suitable for adults and children age 14 and upwards.

Fife Heritage Railway, Leven (Sept 13 & 14, 11am-4pm): Go behind the scenes and see just how challenging it can be to run the FHR. There’s also the chance to learn about the history and the future for the railway.

Greener Kirkcaldy Community Training Gardens, Kirkcaldy (Sept 14, 10am-4pm): Greener Kirkcaldy’s Nature and Growing team will be on hand and tours will be offered throughout the day. Learn about what they grow, their projects and walk through the orchard.

Kirkcaldy Art Club, Dysart (Sept 14, 11am-4pm): Visit the club’s home in Hot Pot Wynd and view an exhibition of members’ work, tombola and children’s activities. The beautiful stone building was once a laundry for the Sinclair and Nairn families but has seen a huge transformation in the years since it was bought in 1970 for the sum of £150!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy Community Gardens and Allotments, Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy (Sept 14, 10am-3pm): The site is in its 15th year and has been managed to ensure suitability for allotment growers as well as local user groups including nursery, primary and secondary school pupils, disabled adults and volunteers. Paths will take visitors around the gardens and allotments and children are welcome to visit and enjoy the walks.

Kirkcaldy Town House, Kirkcaldy (Sept 13, 10am-5pm): Kirkcaldy Town House has a Scandinavian theme, and when construction started in 1937, it was to a design by architects David Carr and William Howard of Edinburgh. The building work was put on hold when the Second World War broke out, but did not resume until 1950 and was finally completed in 1956. Today Townhouse serves as Fife Council's Regional Office.

Law’s Close, The Merchants House, Kirkcaldy (Sept 14, 11am-3pm): Law’s Close is an A-Listed 16thC Merchant’s House, at the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street, The building as we know it today is thought to have been constructed by the ship-owning family of David and Agnes Law, who are the earliest known owners from the late 1500s, hence ‘Law’s Close’. The building was acquired by the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust in 1986 and painstakingly restored by them.

Museum of Communication, Burntisland (Sept 13, 11am-4pm): The Museum of Communication aims to inform, educate and entertain the public with the exciting developments in communication technology that we enjoy today. This year’s exhibition is “The Box that changed the World.” It is 100 years since John Logie Baird experimented with television. There will be guided tours and hands on activities for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy (Sept 13, 10am-4pm & Sept 14, 1pm-4pm): Marvel at the Old Kirk's beautiful stained glass by famous artists and browse exhibitions on Adam Smith, baptised in the Old Kirk in 1723. Climb the 15th century tower with one of our guides for panoramic views, and ring the bell, first cast in 1553. Less mobile? –view it on our screen or wander through the Kirk in our digital world of 1500. Tour the graveyard to hear "Stories from Stones" about the famous and not-so-famous people buried there.

Pathhead Parish Church, Kirkcaldy (Sept 13 & 14, 2pm-4.30pm): Learn about the history of the church. There are lots of special features of interest throughout the church.

St Drostan’s Kirk, Markinch (Sept 13 & 14, 10am-4.30pm): St Drostan’s Markinch has one of the most perfectly preserved early Norman tower in Scotland. It is believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Scotland still in continuous use.

Wemyss Caves, East Wemyss (Sept 14, 1.30pm-5pm): See the largest collection of Pictish carvings anywhere - still in the place they were made over 1500 years ago. The Wemyss Caves are home to over 50 inscribed symbols, animal figures and a depiction of an early medieval boat. The caves also house several crosses carved by the first Christian missionaries to visit the area and on the cliffs above sit the remains of mediaeval Macduff Castle, once home to the Earls of Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wemyss School of Needlework, East Wemyss (Sept 13 & 14, 10am-4pm): The School has been in existence since 1876, when girls came to learn a skill and earn money. Under the present guardian, Fiona Wemyss, the School has progressed to teaching all kinds of Needlecrafts, supplying materials and designs to customers while still retaining the original building and wealth of historical pieces. There will be lots of children's activities and guided tours will take place throughout the day.