A project to map the lives of Kirkcaldy people who lost their lives in World War Two proved to be an emotional experience for those who took part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of Kirkcaldy library staff, who have recorded their findings for members of the public to interact with, said they found themselves becoming a lot more personally involved than they thought they would when they set out on their challenge a year ago.

The venture entitled Kirkcaldy’s WII Fallen – which formed part of the recent 80th anniversary celebrations for VE Day and the 100th anniversary of the opening of the original Kirkcaldy Galleries building – came about when Lorna Baxter, a cultural services assistant with OnFife, noticed there was a gap in the information available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People who visited the Local Studies section at Kirkcaldy Galleries would say that their grandad’s name was on the memorial but they didn’t know much about him or where he had died,” she said.

The Local Studies team: From left, Candice Mackenzie, Elizabeth Watson, Fiona Johnston, Laura Bernal, Jacqueline Wishart, Jonny Wooldridge, Susan Birne, Mhairi Laing and Lorna Baxter. (Pic: Submitted)

“I knew there was a book by former Kirkcaldy librarian, Janet Klak, and her late husband Eduard about those on the WWI memorial, giving biographical information on each of them, but there was nothing like that for those who died in WWII. We thought it would be a good idea if we were able to do something similar for them.”

The WWI book, The Register of the Fife Fallen in the Great War 1914-1919 Vol. 1 Kirkcaldy and Dysart, was published in 2002 and includes information on more than 1400 names, and took the couple eight years to research.

After discussions with the Kirkcaldy Local Studies team, led by supervisor Susan Birne, a team of 10 staff was formed to research the names on the memorial, but it soon became much more than a simple investigation exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are 448 names, and we each took on a number of them to look into who they were, where they lived, what they did as a job and how they served their country,” explained Susan.

Handknitted poppies have been added to Kirkcaldy's war memorial to mark the centenary of the landmark (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The team used a huge variety of sources, including press articles, Censuses, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, National Archives, National Records of Scotland, Scotland’s People, Ancestry, the British Newspaper archives and any other relevant sources.

“The more you found out about the people, the more they became much more to you than just a name on the memorial, and the more invested in them you became,” she added.

“I think every member of the team who was involved in this felt this way and we all really wanted to find out more about them and share it with everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna added: “The first person I started researching had joined the Navy when he was just 15 and was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal. He served for 14 years and died at 29, leaving behind his wife and a small daughter. That really brought things home to me.”

A wreath of poppies at the memorial (Pic: Fife Free Press)

As well as recording their findings on a database for people to access, the team made an interactive map – Kirkcaldy’s WWII Fallen – which shows where the people on the memorial had connections to in the town. This can be found at the top landing of the Kirkcaldy Gallerie’ building and online through StoryMaps at: Kirkcaldy's WWII Fallen

The map plots out where the people lived or worked, street by street, house by house and is a stark reminder of the cost of war to towns like Kirkcaldy where many streets suffered the loss of multiple soldiers, sailors and airmen and women. Visitors can scan a QR code on their phone to access the information.

“When we started mapping it out and saw the clusters of those from the same streets or who worked in the same factories in the town you could really see the impact it would have had on certain areas,” added Susan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some families suffered unimaginable losses and it was definitely emotional for all of us taking The team also collected information about people fighting on the Home Front - such as Robert Chichester McMillan, Kirkcaldy parks superintendent, who was awarded an MBE for his part in the ‘Dig for Victory‘ campaign.

The research honours Kirkcaldy folk who died in WWII (Pic: Neil Doig/Fife Free Press)

It encouraged citizens to grow their own food in their gardens and also saw large areas of local park and recreational land turned over to growing food for local communities, to help address food shortages during the war.

Jacqueline Wishart, cultural services assistant, added: “This was one of the most interesting projects we have been involved in. It was also a good team building exercise and everyone really entered into the spirit of it. If we hit a dead end and couldn’t think of where to go next, we would share our findings and someone would suggest something else. It worked really well.”

The project even encouraged the participation of some of the Galleries’ regular visitors, such as Bob Anderson who was able to furnish the team with information on his relative, Henry George King, who died while serving in the Merchant Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan and her team are keen to hear from any other relatives of the people named on the memorial, who may have more information to add to the database.

She said: “They can pop into the local studies room at the top of the stairs at any time and speak to one of our staff who will be delighted to add to our information. Photographs are also always welcome.”

> Local studies is a department of the library service which gives the public access to a wide range of local history material and includes staff who are specially trained in providing customers with the knowledge of where to look for local information and family history.

It has always been a function of the library since it opened in 1928 when it was known as the reading room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It started off as a small collection of books and the reference materials have grown since then to include a niche collection of books, newspapers, maps, photographs and online sources of Kirkcaldy and its surrounding towns and villages.

During the major refurbishment of the building in 2013, when the library and museum buildings were joined once more, the local studies section was moved upstairs to where it is now.

“It is a smaller space but it works really well and is more conducive to guiding people to the sources they want to look at,” explained Susan.

“It is less intimidating than the big wooden tables that people remember in the reading room from before.”