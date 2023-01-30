The Hive: Fife’s first LGBT+ hub reflects on fantastic first six months

The Hive LBGT+ Hub opened its doors in August 2022, and has enjoyed a busy first few months of operation, with the rescheduled Fife Pride coming just a month after its launch.

Stuart Duffy, founder of Pink Saltire, said: “It’s been great. The feedback about the place has been fantastic. In our first month, we had a huge opening for Fife Pride. It was great for us to have that really high profile event at the Town Square and then to have them come to visit us.”

The Hive was the dedicated youth zone for the event, and Stuart said it was “really special” and “an opportunity to demonstrate a need for LGBT+ facilities” in the area.

Stuart Duffy, Pink Saltire founder, collected a £500 donation from the Asda Foundation

However he was also keen to highlight that despite the LGBT+ focus, the hub is open to all of the Lang Toun’s residents.

Stuart said: “There isn’t really much at this end of the town for local people in terms of leisure facilities, so although we’re called the LGBT centre, we’re really open to everyone. We’ve got a lot of straight clients who come in and sit most days, and just get a cup of tea”.

The charity will continue to be active in the community. It has negotiated a grant with Fife Council, which will see it become one of the Kingdom’s 120 Warm Spaces. The hub is also now providing free hot meals every day, a move that Stuart jokes “may sound counterintuitive for a cafe”.

He added: “It’s difficult that we need to have these things in society now, but we’ve got the facilities so we might as well be open and make sure that we can offer that to people”.

The hub has had a successful first six months in operation

Customers will be be able to enjoy food and drink, but they are also welcome to take part in the hub’s activities.

Stuart added: “Come and find out a bit about LGBT history or the groups we have, or play a game of pool. We’re really trying to make sure that people can come in and make connections – that's what the Hive is really all about. Come and learn but when you’re here get warm.

“We want arms around the whole community.”

The Warm Space grant is one of many that the charity has received in recent months.

It also got £600 from the Asda Foundation to help provide essentials for its community fridge and pantry until March 2023.

However Stuart said the most exciting development is the building of a new community radio station broadcasting from the charity’s Whytescauseway location.

It has received a £500 grant from Magic Little Giving which will be used to add new equipment to its burgeoning recording studio.

Stuart said: “Our hope is that in the next few months we will be able to launch a new community radio station. We’re hoping that over the summer, we’ll have enough backing and the volunteers needed to be able to put together a new LGBT themed radio station.

"We've produced content that has been picked up and played on K107, Bauer and Kingdom, but we wanted to do something that was LGBT owned and run".

The hub is also looking to hold more events in 2023, with the first of these coming on Saturday, February 11 as it hosts a singles night – jJust in time for Valentine's Day. However, there is a more serious message behind the event.

Stuart explained: "There are government statistics that show that 72% of LGBT+ people live alone, compared to 36% of the straight population. That leads to other challenges around mental health and isolation.

"We've done some work during Covid, but now we have the space to do these types of things where people feel safe.”

The Hive's multiple offerings are designed to complement Kirkcaldy's vast area of other services and charities.

Added Stuart: "We're not here to step on anyone's toes. We know that the individuals who come to us might not feel comfortable going to other places."