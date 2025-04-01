The Kirkcaldy Lottery: Delivering winners and an impact on the town

The front of the former BhS store on Kirkcaldy High Street has been brightened up and given a new look. (Pic: Contributed)

There may have been 1400 prize winners in the Kirkcaldy Lottery since it launched last year, but those behind the initiative say the real winner is the Lang Toun itself.

To date there have been 1400 prize winners since September, with one lucky person winning eight prizes, but the £25,000 prize is still to be won – match all six numbers and it’ll be yours.

However, with the lottery fund being spent exclusively in the Kirkcaldy area, three projects to receive funding are nearing completion and there are more on the way.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery aims to double the number of players over the next 12 months and triple the investment that goes back into the local area.

Lauren Morsley has designed the new artwork on the shop front.

The lottery organisers said: “The community spirit in Kirkcaldy is wonderful and it is great to have so many winners.

"At least 50 per cent of ticket sales goes directly into projects in Kirkcaldy, and the great news is that for every £1 of lottery funds invested in projects so far, there has been more than £2 spent on the projects due to sponsorship received.

“These are projects that would not happen without the lottery and it creates additional investment within the town.

"We use local suppliers, contractors and artists so the money is also recycled within the local economy.

"The lottery project delivery has started and the impact is already visible with further investments planned for projects covering the whole Kirkcaldy area, not just the High Street.

"The more people that play the Kirkcaldy Lottery, the bigger the projects can become, and it will put even more money into the local economy.”

The Kirkcaldy Lottery aims to invest more funds locally than any other community lottery in Scotland.

The most recent lottery funded project was the mural on the former BHS shop front.

For years it has been boarded up and an eyesore. With little prospect of attracting large retailers back to the High Street, new uses are need for the large units but in the interim the appearance must be improved in a bit to attract new investment and bring renewed life to the area.

Local artist Lauren Morsley was commissioned to provide a colourful art piece for the site.

The warped sterling board was a difficult surface for any artist, but Lauren who has delivered large scale murals in places like Beirut, was up for the challenge.

She said: “We wanted to have something that was bold and super-celebratory, so I started with the theme of ‘Dancing in the Streets of Raith’ to mark a famous victory in the town some 30 years ago which brought people together. The mural took about a week, and I have had help from family, friends and fellow artists. The public reaction has been brilliant, and I have received lots of free coffee and cakes from Costa, Bob and Bert’s, and from complete strangers. People have been really lovely and some made an effort to come back on different days to see how it was progressing. I do murals in public spaces, but this one is in the middle the High Street and is very public so lots of people have come up and spoken to me, and everyone has been so nice.”

The main sponsors for the project so far are The Mercat Shopping Centre and Dulux.

If you would like to help the lottery to deliver projects that have a positive impact in Kirkcaldy you can play the lottery by visiting www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk. The Kirkcaldy Lottery is developing a network of volunteers to help administer and deliver a growing number of projects. If you would like to be involved, email [email protected] for further information.