The Masked Singer helps Kirkcaldy charity highlight struggles of parents

It provides practical and emotional help to those affected by issues such as poverty, mental health problems and isolation.

The organisation has a number of hubs in the area, including Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes, and St Andrews.

It was set up to help families experiencing a range of challenges, including poor physical health, alcohol or substance misuse and relationship and financial difficulties.

Local family charity Home-Start Kirkcaldy is partnering with the prime-time TV show to launch its Behind The Mask social media campaign.

Now it has partnered with hit ITV show in a campaign designed to encourage struggling parents to ask for help.

Home-Start Kirkcaldy wants to encourage parents to “take off the mask” and talk about the reality of raising children – particularly during the pandemic.

Home-Start has been chosen alongside NSPCC and AdoptionUK as one of three charity partners supported by the popular Saturday TV show.

During screenings of The Masked Singer, Home-Starts across the UK will encourage families to open up about the reality of parenting and share their honest, unfiltered parenting experiences on social media using the hashtag #BehindTheMask.

Mary Cormack, co-ordinator, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be chosen as one of three charity partners with ITV’s The Masked Singer.

"With the support of Bandicoot and ITV, we want to begin a massive online conversation to encourage families who are struggling, for whatever reason, to come out from behind the mask and ask for help if they are going through tough times.

“Research shows parents still feel a huge stigma around asking for help, with nearly half of all UK parents admitting they always or often feel ashamed of asking for support, especially when there are mental health concerns.”

The new campaign encourages parents and caregivers to share some of the day to day funny, memorable and challenging things which happen to parents – with the hashtag #BehindTheMask.

Added Mary: “Parenting is a tough enough job, but with the added anxiety and stresses of COVID lockdowns, financial pressures, health-related concerns and for some, bereavements, it has been a really difficult couple of years.

"We hope The Masked Singer provides some much needed light relief but also starts an all-important conversation about seeking help and where to go if it is needed. “

