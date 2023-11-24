The Pet Shop, one of Kirkcaldy High Street’s oldest businesses, announces closure date after 67 years of trading

One of the oldest and most loved businesses in Kirkcaldy town centre has announced it is closing.

The Pet Shop, which has traded in the High Street for 67 years, will close on December 30. It said key reasons behind the “heartbreaking” decision were reduced footfall and decline of the High Street, rising costs, and customers’ increasing move to shopping online.,

The business was launched by David Galloway and his wife Helen who opened their first shop in Alexander Street in 1956 before moving to 315 High Street a year later, and then on their current base at 226 High Street in the former bank designed by Sir William Burn. Over the years the couple organised everything from pet shows to the first ever charity dog walk and were the first in Britain to sell Christmas pet stockings that Helen made at home, and which have since become a staple of the pet food industry.

The Pet Shop’s crowning glory came in 1990 when it fought off stiff opposition from across the UK to win the prestigious Pet Centre Owner of the Year Award. Their son Kenneth took over at the helm in 2014.

Happier times: Pet Shop owners celebrate 60 years in business - Ken, Helen and David Galloway (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

In a post on Facebook announcing the closure, he said the decision had been taken “with a heavy heart and a sense of deep regret”

“This decision has not been an easy one, as it marks the end of an era filled with cherished memories, hard work, and unwavering dedication,” he said. “While there are many reasons that have led to this difficult decision, the primary factors have been the reduced footfall and decline of Kirkcaldy High Street and the significant and never-ending increase in costs. The changing landscape of the business environment, coupled with the rise of e-commerce and shifting consumer preferences, has presented immense challenges that, unfortunately, we are no longer able to overcome.

“This decision was not made lightly. It is heartbreaking to bid farewell to something that has been such an integral part of our lives, but we must face the reality with a heavy heart and the utmost gratitude.”

Mr Galloway paid tribute to his staff and customers, adding: “Without your unwavering support, dedication, and loyalty, our business would not have thrived for so many years. Your commitment and hard work have been the backbone of our success, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

“Over the years, we have formed an inseparable bond, a family that has weathered storms and celebrated triumphs together. Each member of our staff, past and present, has played an integral role in shaping our business into what it is today. Your passion, expertise, and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on our organization. To our valued customers, thank you for your loyalty and trust in choosing our business as your preferred destination. You have been the lifeblood of our existence, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity to have served you.”

He added: The legacy of our business will live on through the stories we share and the memories we cherish. We will miss very much all the dogs that drag their owners in for a treat, every one of them a special and unforgettable character.