From Trump’s insurrection, democracy-denying candidates to the deluded Tory and Labour fantasy that Brexit has delivered anything beyond economic and social chaos, it is little wonder folk are in despair with politicians.

I know that some will read the above with a wry smile given my own shift to ALBA, but like it or not, I did so to speak the truth.

And the sad truth is that democracy is fast becoming an illusion. Only last week I asked the Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell if the denial of democracy to Scotland made a laughingstock of UK claims to be defenders of democracy.

Mr Mitchell’s ‘considered’ response was “no”, accompanied by the usual contemptuous guffaws from the Tory benches. Well, Aristotle opined that the absence of democracy left only oligarchy or tyranny and his contempt for democracy suggests an argument could be mounted for both.

We are governed by politicians with minimal support in Scotland, yet they wield power from London to rape the land, sea and air of Scotland’s energy resources while Scots live in poverty.

Over the past nine months the UK Treasury has received £8 billion in tax revenue from Scotland’s oil and gas sector alone. In a recent debate I asked Secretary of State Alister Jack what percentage of this windfall was allocated to the Scottish Government to tackle the cost-of-living emergency. The answer was none; not a penny.

But it’s not just the Tories, Labour also deny democracy to Scotland to ensure HM Treasury is pumped full of Scottish cash.

At this weeks PMQs Keir Starmer let the cat out of the bag when he complained about the “oil and gas giveaway” with not a mention of Scotland. To add insult to injury Rishi Sunak then bragged about the “investment and jobs” created by Scotland’s renewables boom when next to none of these benefits will flow to Scotland.