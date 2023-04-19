The Postings famously hit the headlines when its previous owners put it up for auction with a derisory £1 price tag - sparking a special feature on BBC’s One Show which sent former Generation Game hostess, Isla St Clair, back to the place where she performed the opening honours for the old Wm Low supermarket.

It was eventually bought for £310,000 by developer Tahir Ali, and he has since won permission to level the site to allow a developer to build up to 300 flats in the heart of the town centre.

Over the last two months, demolition crews have set about razing the entire building.

Demolition crews on site at The Postings - the former Tesco store is now taken down first

The steps which led from the bus station into the mall are now open to the elements with the skyline visible for the first time since it was built.

On Hill Street just a small section of the entrance to the former Tesco remains standing.

