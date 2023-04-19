News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
1 hour ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
3 hours ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?
4 hours ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
4 hours ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
5 hours ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay

The Postings demolition: Kirkcaldy shopping centre disappears from landscape

Demolition crews have all but torn down an empty shopping centre in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Apr 2023, 19:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 20:13 BST

The Postings famously hit the headlines when its previous owners put it up for auction with a derisory £1 price tag - sparking a special feature on BBC’s One Show which sent former Generation Game hostess, Isla St Clair, back to the place where she performed the opening honours for the old Wm Low supermarket.

It was eventually bought for £310,000 by developer Tahir Ali, and he has since won permission to level the site to allow a developer to build up to 300 flats in the heart of the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the last two months, demolition crews have set about razing the entire building.

Demolition crews on site at The Postings - the former Tesco store is now taken down firstDemolition crews on site at The Postings - the former Tesco store is now taken down first
Demolition crews on site at The Postings - the former Tesco store is now taken down first
Most Popular

The steps which led from the bus station into the mall are now open to the elements with the skyline visible for the first time since it was built.

On Hill Street just a small section of the entrance to the former Tesco remains standing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The perimeter of the entire Postings remains fenced off while work continues to clear the site before it is open to development with the prospect of up to 300 homes.

Related topics:BBCKirkcaldyTesco