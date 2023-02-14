The Postings famously hit the headlines when its previous owners put it up for auction with a derisory £1 price tag - sparking a special feature on BBC’s One Show which sent former Generation Game hostess, Isla St Clair, back to the place where she performed the opening honours for the old Wm Low supermarket.

It was eventually bought for £310,000 by developer Tahir Ali, and he has since won permission to level the site to allow a developer to build up to 300 flats in the heart of the town centre.

Demolition crews moved in at the start of the week and have begun tearing down the old Tesco store whose closure in 2015 sparked the end of the road for the mall.

Demolition crews on site at The Postings - the former Tesco store is now taken down first

A chunk of the store has already been reduced to rubble and twisted metal.