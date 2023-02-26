Demolition crews have been on site at The Postings Shopping Centre since the start of this month.

It is being razed and the site cleared to make way for a housing development which could see up to 300 flats built just yards from the High Street.

The demolition crews still have a significant amount of work to do in the coming weeks.

The former Tesco store in Hunter Street has been reduced to rubble

They have started at the Hunter Street entrance to the former Tesco store which closed its doors in 2015 - a move which signalled the beginning of the end for the shopping centre which served the town for over four decades.

A chunk of the store has been taken down, and the ramp which led to the car park above it – once a thriving revenue generator for Fife Council – has also been demolished.

The Postings famously hit the headlines when its previous owners put it up for auction with a derisory £1 price tag - sparking a special feature on BBC’s One Show which sent former Generation Game hostess, Isla St Clair, back to the place where she performed the opening honours for the old Wm Low supermarket.