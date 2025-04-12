The Proclaimers send special message for 160th anniversary of Fife sight loss charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife legends The Proclaimers have joined in the celebrations to mark the 160th anniversary of one of the region’s leading sight loss charity.

The duo recorded a touching video message for Seescape, formerly Fife Society For The Blind, as it celebrates its landmark anniversary.

In the clip, twins Craig and Charlie Reid, wish Seescape staff, volunteers and the people they support a “very happy birthday".

Seescape was founded in 1865 as the Fife and Kinross Society for Teaching the Blind to Read in Their Own Homes. It is marking 16 decades of supporting people who are blind or partially sighted live full and independent lives throughout 2026.

The Proclaimers - Craig and Charlie Reid (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It has played an important role in the lives of people in Fife who are affected by sight loss. These include former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who is now the charity’s honorary patron, and paralympic climber Garry Morrison.

Seescape has grown to support more than 3,500 people ever year across Fife who are blind or have sight loss live independent, full lives, through rehabilitation, advice and help with assistive technology. It also runs four social groups in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Glenrothes, which are often a lifeline for people who are socially isolated and lonely.

The anniversary is a key milestone for the charity and throughout 2025, it will celebrate its achievements and the key role it plays in helping people affected by sight loss live their lives to the full over the past 160 years throughout 2025.

Last month, it launched its 160 fundraising challenge with the help of North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

The charity is asking supporters to take on a challenge related to the number 160, from running 160 miles to raising £160 by hosting a bake sale. More information at www.seescape.org.uk/the-160-challenge/

Lesley Carcary, chief executive, said: “As fans of the Proclaimers we are delighted with this lovely birthday message.” She added: “We would like to thank all our supporters for their support over the years and all our staff and volunteers who work so hard to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we support.”