The musical brothers are calling on Scots to raise money for Mary’s Meals – a charity that serves nutritious school meals in some of the world’s poorest countries.

They want people to take part in the charity’s Move for Meals campaign, which encourages people to raise sponsorship money while getting active.

The Proclaimers – Craig and Charlie Reid – have supported Mary’s Meals for several years.

Craig said: “Summer is here, and there’s never been a better time to get your walking shoes on and raise money for this great charity.

“It costs just £15.90 to feed a hungry child with Mary’s Meals for an entire school year – so a little sponsorship can make a big difference.”

Charlie added: “We’re not asking you to walk 500 miles, or 500 more… With Mary’s Meals, just a small number of steps can help to feed hungry children across the world.”

Mary’s Meals reaches 2,279,941 children every school day in 20 countries, including Ethiopia, Syria and Haiti.

Dan McNally, head of grassroots engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “We serve Mary’s Meals in the world’s poorest, and often most difficult, locations because we know that’s where children need us the most.

“Today, we face some of our greatest challenges yet in a world devastated by conflict, food insecurity and the cost of living crisis. It is easy to feel hopeless when faced with so much suffering. But every single thing that people do for our mission makes an enormous difference to the children who eat Mary’s Meals.”

Last month, The Proclaimers announced their new album, Dentures Out, which will arrive in September.

The Leith duo’s 12th longplayer comes 35 years since the release of their landmark debut album, This Is The Story, and 34 since the release of Sunshine On Leith, the second album that made them international stars.