The unique homecoming gig takes place on Friday, June 30.

It is billed as a “special intimate evening” to mark the launch of the band’s new album, Destination Dusseldorf.

While the historic abbey - the resting place of kings and queens - has hosted recitals in the past, it has never played host to a gig.

The Skids at an exhibition on their career at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The Skids are one of the greatest bands to emerge from the Kingdom

Formed in 1977 they burst on to the punk scene and established their name with several major hits. They reunited in 2007 and continue to record and tour.

In 2018, the band was the subject of an exhibition staged at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries.

The abbey gig will be preceded by a gathering at PJ Molloys where band members will be present to sign albums and chat.

