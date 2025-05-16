The speciality products which won Fife butchers gold and silver awards

Fife butchers have celebrated success for their speciality products.

They were among the winners at the recent Craft Butcher Awards.

RT Stuart from Methil struck gold for its chicken and haggis stack, pork and haggis twists, and in the ‘Speciality Sausage’ category for its pork, cheese bacon Jumbo, pork sweet chilli and Irn Bru sausage, and Moroccan lamb sausage.

The company also tasted success with silver for its pork and haggis rissoles, pork, mango lime & coconut sausage, and pork and white pudding sausage.

From left: Jason Ward, John Scott Meats, R T STUART (Baillie Gillies, Keith Adam, Zach Raistrick, Lewis Don, Dylan McHaler), Simon Coles, The Dalesman Group (Pic: Submitted)

Elsewhere, golf awards went to Tom Courts from Burntisland for his chicken Balmoral, and haggis stacks, and Dunfermline-based B. Bveridge Quality Butchers for its sweet chilli chicken and haggis bon bons, and Cumberland Sausage.

Alex Mitchell Butchers, from Glenrothes, took silver for its steak and haggis pie, haggis red onion roll, and sea salt and cracked blacked pepper sausage

Kirk Butchers, Cardenden, won silver for its Tam O Shanter Tower, Burns’ Stack and pork sausages with haggis and sweet chilli.

Puddledub in Kirkcaldy won silver for its Rabbie Burns Sausage, while Burntisland based Tom Courts took five silvers for its pork, black udding and pancetta sausage; BBQ hotdog; BBQ chilli cheese dog; pork and haggis sausage; and pork and sweet chilli sausage.

There were also silver awards for WF Stark, Buckhaven, for its beef and spring onion sausage and its pork and spring onion sausage.

Laura Black, president of the Scottish Craft Butchers said: “We run these evaluations not just to award excellence but to underline the diverse product range that craft butchers offer. It is good time to be a butcher because customers are becoming more adventurous with their tastes, and they are always seeking out the assurance of provenance that shopping at a specialist provides.”

Sally Taylor, marketing and communications manager, added: “Huge congratulations to this year’s winners, it’s a real achievement and a fantastic reflection of the skill, care, and creativity that goes into great butchery. The Dalesman Group is proud to support the Speciality Sausage competition and the Scottish butchery trade, and it’s fantastic to see such talent being recognised and celebrated.”