The Yard: Kirkcaldy charity every where every child is included and is lifeline for families

And when young lives are filled with challenges, a place where they can feel included is incredibly special.

Based in the Argos Centre, Kirkcaldy, The Yard runs adventure play services for children with disabilities, young people and their families.

And, since it opened its doors in 2016, it has allowed many families to forget about their daily struggles for a while, and let children play.

Dylan and Robyn Clarkson.

Now a Kirkcaldy family has reached out to others who feel excluded from mainstream play settings due to their child’s additional needs - and urged them to come along and see how it can help them.

Vivian and Wayne Clarkson live with their six-year-old son Dylan and ten-year-old daughter Robyn.

Dylan was diagnosed with Global Developmental Delay at the age of four and is currently on a waiting list for a likely diagnosis of Autism and ADHD.

The Yard has bases in Kircaldy, Dundee and Edinburgh which offer inclusive play for all children (Pic: Lesley Martin)

For the Clarkson family, play time can be incredibly challenging.

Many mainstream settings are simply out of reach.

That is where The Yard comes in.

The charity, which also runs services in Edinburgh and Dundee, has become a place where Vivian explained, “There’s a perception that disability has to be physical.

Having fun at The Yard in Kirkcaldy

“However, there will be so many families out there whose children have sensory challenges, or are on the pathway to a diagnosis who would really benefit from The Yard.

“My message would be, if your child has additional needs, come along and become part of something.”

Life before the family found The Yard was very different.

Making playtime fun again (Pic: Lesley Martin)

Vivian explained, “It’s really hard to get into any groups nowadays.

“Dylan’s too big for toddler groups but doesn’t have the awareness or social skills to go without us or be left in classes for his age group.

“Soft play presents significant challenges and playparks tend not to be in enclosed spaces which means Dylan can’t play freely.

“He’s a runner, so every outing requires to be fully planned and Dylan needs to be prepared.

“We have to consider all eventualities while giving him opportunities to build his social skills and keep him safe. Although he can take our hand when we’re out, he’d think nothing of running into water, jumping off a high drop, or running into the road.”

At The Yard he and his sister can play tig and simply run and laugh - things many children simply take for granted.

“Dylan also loves messy play, the trampoline, the sandpit and the toy cars,” she said.

“He can also try things out at The Yard and, if he enjoys it and it gives him confidence, we can see about buying them for the house.

“He never used to use the scooter we got him but he uses the one at The Yard so we got the same one. Now he loves it and we can take them out together.”

That feeling of inclusion is crucial for all of the family.

Vivian continued, “Having a child with Dylan’s needs, it’s easy to try to lock yourself away, to avoid judgement when out and about.

“However, Dylan needs to run and be active.

“We were once told ‘if he’s bouncing off the walls, take the walls away”’which is a great piece of advice. It just takes a lot of planning but can help.

“At the Yard, everyone mucks in, so we play with other kids and parents too.

“The biggest thing is that Dylan’s included. In everyday life, people don’t always talk to Dylan because they know he won’t respond but at The Yard, everyone talks to him and it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t reply on that particular day.

“It all helps build habits and makes him and us feel welcome, something we don’t always feel in other settings.”

The family have also made strong connections with the staff and other parents.

“Even though we come because of Dylan, it’s not always about him so it’s important for us to have the chance to chat to other parents and staff who ‘get it’.

“All parents need that, someone to relate to - whether it’s talking through what’s been happening at school or sharing experiences, they’re all there to advise or just listen.

“Out and about in everyday life, people do try to help and give advice and, although we know this comes from a good place, it can sometimes underplay his needs.

“At The Yard, everyone just gets it.”

Those connections can be invaluable.

“The Yard staff really understand the struggles families face, struggles that often stop them from enjoying a day out,” said Vivian.

“ The Yard might be the place families are looking for that allows their child to be themselves and enjoy play, like any other child.”

Vivian’s appeal to any parents facing similar challenges is to visit The Yard and see for themselves how it can help.

Gill Thomson, service development manager (Dundee and Fife) added, “We are not here to categorise or label the families we support – we are here to support, to provide a safe and welcoming place to play, to relax and not be judged.

“Every day we hear about the struggles families face trying to fit into mainstream situations. We’re here to provide an alternative to that, and a supportive environment for the entire family.

“And because The Yard doesn’t ask for a diagnosis, there is no need to explain your situation or provide a paper trail of your medical history.

“Similarly, some families never get a diagnosis for their child but they may still benefit from The Yard. Please get in touch if you’re struggling or feel the time is right to reach out.”