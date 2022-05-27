These 15 Fife Free Press photos taken in 1993 will spark many memories

They were taken from the pages of the Fife Free Press in 1993.
The photos feature just some of the fundraising events staged across town, as well as local events which drew great support from the community.
The big question is – do you recognise any faces?
1. Memories of 1993
David Smith’s mouthwatering recipes saw more awards for John Henderson, butchers, who had a shop in Kirkcaldy’s High Street.
He received medals and certificates from international food writer, Egon Ronay.
David (left) is pictured with Iain Fleming, William Brydon and Paul Wilson.
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of 1993
Staff at the Fife Free Press said farewell to Rae Finnie after 18 years of service. She started as a telephonist and then moved into the tele-ads department. Rae is pictured, centre, with MD Stuart McPherson
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of 1993
A new style of personal banking came to Glenrothes as the Bank of Scotland re-opened its branch in the Kingdom Centre.
Pictured are customer services officers Kevin Fraczek, Jill Hutton and Yvonne Taylor.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of 1993
Big hearted local youngsters raised over £100 to help birds affected by the Shetland oil spill.
Members of Templehall Kids Club staged a sponsored silence and the money was presented to Middlebank Farm where the stricken birds were taken to be cleaned.
Photo: Fife Free Press