These 15 photos capture life in Glenrothes in the 1980s

These photos first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette in 1985 and 1986, and give a glimpse of life all those decades ago.
Almost 40 years have passed since they were first published, and many photos haven’t been seen since.
Glenrothes Ladies Netball Team pictured in October 1986
The Scottish Keep Fit Association’s National Demonstration team entertain the crowds in Lyon Square in the Kingdom Centre in October 1986.
The crowning of the Queen at Caskieberran Gala Day in June 1986. Pictured from left to right are Lena Sheach, Julie Christie, Sandra Dickinson and Lisa Thomson.
Glenrothes Boys Brigade get stuck into a charity car wash at the Baptist church - October 1986
