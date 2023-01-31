News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Pictured are the 1985 semi-finalists of the Warout Stadium Quiz. Pictured are teams from Glenrothes Juniors (back right), West Lothian Whistlers (back left), the British Legion (front left) and Novar Rovers (front right) with quiz master Shane Fenton.

These 15 photos capture life in Glenrothes in the 1980s

These photos first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette in 1985 and 1986, and give a glimpse of life all those decades ago.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 8:14pm

Almost 40 years have passed since they were first published, and many photos haven’t been seen since.

1. Memories of the 1980s

Glenrothes Ladies Netball Team pictured in October 1986

Photo: N/A

Photo Sales

2. Memories of the 1980s

The Scottish Keep Fit Association’s National Demonstration team entertain the crowds in Lyon Square in the Kingdom Centre in October 1986.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Memories of the 1980s

The crowning of the Queen at Caskieberran Gala Day in June 1986. Pictured from left to right are Lena Sheach, Julie Christie, Sandra Dickinson and Lisa Thomson.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Memories of the 1980s

Glenrothes Boys Brigade get stuck into a charity car wash at the Baptist church - October 1986

Photo: N/A

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Glenrothes