These 18 pictures capture life in Kirkcaldy in the late 1970s

These photos first appeared in the Fife Free Press in the late 1970s.
They feature people, companies and organisations whose achievements and events made the columns of the paper.
1. Memories of the 1970s
Kirkcaldy Children's Book Group held a Mr Men Party at the YMCA in 1978.
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of the 1970s
In 1998 Bill Laing’s Life Saving Club celebrated its 20th anniversary. Held at Kirkcaldy’s Balwearie High School, Bill started the club in March 1978 with ten members and in the first two decades had taught life-saving lessons in the pool to nearly 350 local youngsters aged between 10-16. To mark the anniversary club members put on a life-saving display in the pool which was followed by a ceremony where trophies and awards were given out.
Photo: Johnston Press
3. Memories of the 1970s
Adam Smith Centre , Kirkcaldy, celebrates its fifth birthday with entertainer Leslie Crowther on stage. he is pictured with manager Chris Potter, centre director, and Councillor Robert King.
Photo: n a
4. Memories of the 1970s
Jocky Wilson - part of the Alpha Bar Kirkcaldy darts team that weas the first pub side to win the Evening News Scottish Open team Championship 1978
Photo: none