Pupils from Dunnikier Primary School in Kirkcaldy ditched their old mobile phones to help the environment as part of the Fones4Schools initiative. They offered their mobiles up for recycling. Pictured are Kayley Archibald and Siobhan Davidson.

These 2005 pictures from the Fife Free Press will spark many great memories

These photos from our archive all made the pages of the Fife Free Press 17 years ago.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:11 am

They spotlight the people, businesses and organisations who raised funds and staged events for the community.

Enjoy our walk down memory lane.

1. Memories of 2005

A Tsunami which devastated Sir Lanka sparked a huge fundraising response in Fife. Counting cash from their efforts at Kirkcaldy High School are Jenna Ewing, Jemma Timkins, Claire Seath and languages teacher, Lynda Plumb.

2. Memories of 2005

Kirkcaldy industrial supply company W.T. Burdens took part in a four-0mile sponsored walk for Lend-A-Hand charity. Graham Grubb (right) is pictured with the team.

3. Memories of 2005

Fife Auto Centre opened its doors in Kirkcaldy, at Hayfield Industrial Estate. Pictured are Brian Meechan, Berry Braid and David Balsley.

4. Memories of 2005

Raith Rovers Trust unveiled its plans to lead a community buy out of the Stark’s Park club. At the launch are James Proctor, secretary, and George Howie, chairman

