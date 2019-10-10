These are the ‘happiest’ and ‘unhappiest’ jobs

Bark.com surveyed more than 40,000 service professionals across more than 40 sectors on how happy their professions make them. These are the top five happiest and top five unhappiest jobs.

1. Landscaper - happy profession 86 per cent of people said they loved their job Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Dog walker - happy profession 78 per cent of people said they loved their job Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Counsellor - happy profession 74 per cent of people said they loved their job Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Wedding Photographer - happy profession 68 per cent of people said they loved their job Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more