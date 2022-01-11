View from doorway of teacher taking primary school class

These are the nine most overcrowded primary and secondary schools in Fife

There are more than 100 overcrowded schools across Scotland, including nine in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 6:23 pm

Latest figures from the Scottish Government shows that 5% of Scotland’s 2,354 primary and secondary schools are over capacity.

The Fife lost is topped by the following nine schools:

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/these-nine-primary-and-secondary-schools-in-fife-are-most-over-capacity-3523568

1. Fife's overcrowded schools

Wormit has 171 pupils on its register but its capacity is for 150 pupils meaning it has an extra 21pupils. Its capacity is at 114%

Photo: na

Photo Sales

2. Fife's overcrowded schools

Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy has 669 pupils on its register but its capacity is for 600 pupils meaning it has an extra 69 pupils. Its capacity is at 111.5%

Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37

Photo Sales

3. Fife's overcrowded schools

Duloch Schools and Community Campus, Dunfermline, has 479 pupils on its register but its capacity is for 434 pupils meaning it has an extra 45 pupils. Its capacity is at 110.4%

Photo: na

Photo Sales

4. Fife's overcrowded schools

Pitreavie Primary School, Dunfermline, has 321 pupils on its register but its capacity is for 292 pupils meaning it has an extra 29 pupils. Its capacity is at 109.9%

Photo: na

Photo Sales
FifeScotlandScottish Government
Next Page
Page 1 of 3