Latest figures from the Scottish Government shows that 5% of Scotland’s 2,354 primary and secondary schools are over capacity.
The Fife lost is topped by the following nine schools:
1. Fife's overcrowded schools
Wormit has 171 pupils on its register but its capacity is for 150 pupils meaning it has an extra 21pupils. Its capacity is at 114%
2. Fife's overcrowded schools
Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy has 669 pupils on its register but its capacity is for 600 pupils meaning it has an extra 69 pupils. Its capacity is at 111.5%
3. Fife's overcrowded schools
Duloch Schools and Community Campus, Dunfermline, has 479 pupils on its register but its capacity is for 434 pupils meaning it has an extra 45 pupils. Its capacity is at 110.4%
4. Fife's overcrowded schools
Pitreavie Primary School, Dunfermline, has 321 pupils on its register but its capacity is for 292 pupils meaning it has an extra 29 pupils. Its capacity is at 109.9%
