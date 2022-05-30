The venues were all recommended by our readers (Pic: Letiha/Pixabay

These Fife beer gardens were all recommended by readers

Summer';s here – and there’s nothing better than a sunny afternoon a beer garden.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 30th May 2022, 2:00 pm

In a post on our Facebook page, we asked our readers to nominate their favourite pubs across Fife.

The Pitlessie Village Inn scooped the most nominations and takes top spot.

But there are 13 others in this gallery which come with recommendations from fellow Fifers.

1. Beer gardens you recommended

Pitlessie Village Inn, Cupar Road, Pitlessie. There were multiple recommendations for this venue. Praise included: Great beers too, which obviously help! Beautiful views, amazing staff & food! Best by far!

2. Beer gardens you recommended

Sands Hotel, Lochie Road, Burntisland A great seaside location!

3. Beer gardens you recommended

Society, Charlotte Street, Kirkcaldy. One of the most popular, and biggest, pubs in the town centre.

4. Beer gardens you recommended

Agenda Scoonie Road, Leven.

