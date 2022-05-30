These Fife beer gardens were all recommended by readers

In a post on our Facebook page, we asked our readers to nominate their favourite pubs across Fife.
The Pitlessie Village Inn scooped the most nominations and takes top spot.
But there are 13 others in this gallery which come with recommendations from fellow Fifers.
1. Beer gardens you recommended
Pitlessie Village Inn,
Cupar Road, Pitlessie.
There were multiple recommendations for this venue.
Praise included:
Great beers too, which obviously help!
Beautiful views, amazing staff & food!
Best by far!
Photo: Google Maps
2. Beer gardens you recommended
Sands Hotel,
Lochie Road, Burntisland
A great seaside location!
Photo: Google Maps
3. Beer gardens you recommended
Society,
Charlotte Street, Kirkcaldy.
One of the most popular, and biggest, pubs in the town centre.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Beer gardens you recommended
Agenda
Scoonie Road, Leven.
Photo: Google Maps