These Fife golf courses listed in prestigious Scottish guide

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 19th Feb 2025, 09:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
These Fife golf courses listed in prestigious Scottish guide

No fewer than three Fife golf courses have made a prestigious new guide to playing Scotland's best golf courses.

St Andrews, Aberdour and Dumbarnie Links are three of the 10 courses chosen by The Scotsman's golf correspondent Martin Dempster for their exclusive newsletter series of Scottish Golf Courses You Must Play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Andrews was always going to be included as the home of golf in Scotland. It's the place every golfer wants to play.

Aberdour Golf Club (Pic: Google Maps)Aberdour Golf Club (Pic: Google Maps)
Aberdour Golf Club (Pic: Google Maps)

Aberdour is not as well known as some golf courses, but is no less demanding. The views as you play around the course are as good as any in Scotland, with fast greens that could catch out even the most careful golfer.

Dumbarnie Links is a newer course, but has wasted no time establishing a real name for itself. General manager David Scott says decision-making from the tee is key on every hole.

Scottish Golf Courses You Must Play is a limited edition series newsletter. Anyone who signs up will receive 12 newsletters in two weeks, including one each on the courses mentioned above and the other best Scottish golf courses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each one is packed with insider knowledge on each course, as well as beautiful photos and full details on how to play there, where to stay and much more. The whole series costs just £9.99 - fantastic value for a guide you can keep forever.

To find out more and sign up, click here

Related topics:St AndrewsFifeDumbarnie Links

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice