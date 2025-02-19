Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These Fife golf courses listed in prestigious Scottish guide

No fewer than three Fife golf courses have made a prestigious new guide to playing Scotland's best golf courses.

St Andrews, Aberdour and Dumbarnie Links are three of the 10 courses chosen by The Scotsman's golf correspondent Martin Dempster for their exclusive newsletter series of Scottish Golf Courses You Must Play.

St Andrews was always going to be included as the home of golf in Scotland. It's the place every golfer wants to play.

Aberdour Golf Club (Pic: Google Maps)

Aberdour is not as well known as some golf courses, but is no less demanding. The views as you play around the course are as good as any in Scotland, with fast greens that could catch out even the most careful golfer.

Dumbarnie Links is a newer course, but has wasted no time establishing a real name for itself. General manager David Scott says decision-making from the tee is key on every hole.

Scottish Golf Courses You Must Play is a limited edition series newsletter. Anyone who signs up will receive 12 newsletters in two weeks, including one each on the courses mentioned above and the other best Scottish golf courses.

Each one is packed with insider knowledge on each course, as well as beautiful photos and full details on how to play there, where to stay and much more. The whole series costs just £9.99 - fantastic value for a guide you can keep forever.

