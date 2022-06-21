The latest assessments were published on the organisation’s website this week.
Pass marks went to:
Amritsar Restaurant, 274 High Street Kirkcaldy, rated on May 16.Young Spuds at Unit 1 Hayfield Road Kirkcaldy, rated on June 10
Woodside Hotel at 109 Broad Street Cowdenbeath, rated on June 17
Read More
Read MoreBreakout: This is why some fans won’t get any refund after collapse of music fes...
Four takeaways gained pass marks.
They were
Bagel And Co at 139a Rosslyn Street Kirkcaldy; rated on June 9
Ajay's at 34 Wilson Avenue Kirkcaldy; rated on May 31
Koku Shi at 95 High Street, Inverkeithing, rated on May 26
Magic Wok, 104 Hospital Hill Dunfermline, rated on May 31.