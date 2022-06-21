These Fife restaurants, bars and takeaways have been rated by Food Standards Agency

Seven restaurants, pubs and takeaways across Fife have been assessed by the Foods Standard Agency.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 8:54 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 8:55 am

The latest assessments were published on the organisation’s website this week.

Pass marks went to:

Amritsar Restaurant, 274 High Street Kirkcaldy, rated on May 16.Young Spuds at Unit 1 Hayfield Road Kirkcaldy, rated on June 10

The venues are the latest to be rated

Woodside Hotel at 109 Broad Street Cowdenbeath, rated on June 17

Four takeaways gained pass marks.

They were

Bagel And Co at 139a Rosslyn Street Kirkcaldy; rated on June 9

Ajay's at 34 Wilson Avenue Kirkcaldy; rated on May 31

Koku Shi at 95 High Street, Inverkeithing, rated on May 26

Magic Wok, 104 Hospital Hill Dunfermline, rated on May 31.

