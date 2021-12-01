These Fife sports centres are staying open during the festive holidays

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has announced that the doors to Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre, Michael Woods Leisure in Glenrothes and Carnegie Leisure Centre in Dunfermline will operate across the holiday period.

This will allow locals to stay active during the festive break.

The centres will operate from Monday, December 27 to Thursday30th.

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre

Other centres which will close from Christmas Eve until January 3 - except for Duloch Leisure Centre which will be closed on Thursday, December 22 and re-open on Thursday, January 6.

In addition, the trust is doing its bit to help the local community by hosting drop-off points for Dunfermline Foodbank at Carnegie Leisure Centre; Tay FM Cash for Kids Mission Christmas at Cupar Leisure Centre, East Sands Leisure Centre and Waterstone Crook Leisure Centre and Forth One Cash for Kids Mission Christmas at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, Glenrothes.

