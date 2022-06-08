Kirkcaldy Kestrels prepare for their 1977-78 campaign. Front: H. Cottrell (trainer), N. Abel, A. Caira, R. Grant, A. Linton, C. Dickson, S.Kirk. Back: A..Anderson, R. Petrie, G. Ross, M. McLelland, G. Ramsay, J. Ross, I. Ritchie, R. Dickson, J.McIntosh (coach)

These Fife sports teams all enjoyed success in 1977

The back pages of the Fife Free Press are packed with success stories.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 4:19 pm

Each week, the newspaper has chronicled the victories and achievements of many individuals and teams – and this selection of pictures comes from our 1977 files.

1. Sporting memories of 1977

Members of Dysart Mechanics’ Institute pool team which completed a great season in the Kirkcaldy District Pool League. They won the league, Knockout Cup, singles and two invitation tournaments. Front: William Mathieson, Ian Moffat, Dan Crombie, Robert Crombie, Harry Crombie. Back: Jerry Dobson, Tom Brown, Jim Crawford, Billy Crawford, John Penman

Photo: Fife Free Press

2. Sporting memories of 1977

The prizewinners of the Kirkcaldy People’s Club and Institute who received their trophies and the annual dinner dance in the Causeway Restaurant.

Photo: Fife Free Press

3. Sporting memories of 1977

A.H. McIntosh’s golf club section trophy winners for 1977 - J. Oliver, B. Cunningham, J. Craig, J.Wilson, J.Penman, B. Henderson and A. Douglas

Photo: Fife Free Press

4. Sporting memories of 1977

Kirkcaldy Squash Club made a successful start to its 1977 season in the East of Scotland Fourth Division. Pictured are Ken Howes, Frank Brannigan, Ken Hunter, Gillies Rodger and Ian McMorris.

Photo: Fife Free Press

