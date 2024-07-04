Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fifers eligible for immunisation against a range of different illnesses will be able to drop-in to vaccination clinics across the region without an appointment this month.

The venues are providing open access to adults who are eligible for immunisation against shingles or pneumococcal infection, which can cause serious illnesses like pneumonia and bacterial meningitis. The first open-access clinics begin on Monday (July 8), and run through until Friday 26th.

There are five clinics operating: Templehall Church, Beauly Place, Kirkcaldy, (open each Monday/ Tuesday); Pitteuchar Health Centre, Glamis Centre, Glenrothes, (Wednesday/ Thursday); Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital, Wellesley Road, Buckhaven, (Tuesdays); St Andrews Community Hospital, Largo Road, St Andrews, (Thursday/ Friday) and Lynebank Vaccination Clinic, Halbeath Road, Dunfermline (Monday/ Wednesday/ Fridays). The clinics operate from 9:00am-4:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Esther Curnock, consultant in public health medicine, and immunisation co-ordinator for Fife, said: “Vaccination helps reduce our risk of developing serious and potentially life-threatening health conditions, as well as a range of infections and circulating viruses.

The drop-in clinics are for immunisation against a number of illnesses (Pic: whitesession/Pixabay)