These Fife towns set to launch new drop-in vaccination clinics for immunisation against illnesses
The venues are providing open access to adults who are eligible for immunisation against shingles or pneumococcal infection, which can cause serious illnesses like pneumonia and bacterial meningitis. The first open-access clinics begin on Monday (July 8), and run through until Friday 26th.
There are five clinics operating: Templehall Church, Beauly Place, Kirkcaldy, (open each Monday/ Tuesday); Pitteuchar Health Centre, Glamis Centre, Glenrothes, (Wednesday/ Thursday); Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital, Wellesley Road, Buckhaven, (Tuesdays); St Andrews Community Hospital, Largo Road, St Andrews, (Thursday/ Friday) and Lynebank Vaccination Clinic, Halbeath Road, Dunfermline (Monday/ Wednesday/ Fridays). The clinics operate from 9:00am-4:00pm.
Dr Esther Curnock, consultant in public health medicine, and immunisation co-ordinator for Fife, said: “Vaccination helps reduce our risk of developing serious and potentially life-threatening health conditions, as well as a range of infections and circulating viruses.
“We are continually working to make vaccination as accessible and straightforward as possible. During July we are encouraging as many people as possible who are eligible for vaccination, whether due to their age or any health conditions they may have, to take up the offer at one of our open-access clinics. These vaccines help protect people against the worst effects of a range of serious conditions including pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis.”She added: “There is no need to book an appointment and people can visit any of our clinics.”
