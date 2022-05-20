These images from the Fife Free Press of 1994 will spark great memories

They were taken across 1994, and celebrated just some of the events, fundraisers, and successes of local people, groups and businesses.
We’re sure you may recognise some of the faces – enjoy this trip down memory lane!
1. Memories of 1994
Fife Flyers’ own lottery, Premier Pools, became the team’s main shirt sponsor.
Launching the deal is Shameen Dougall, lottery promoter, with players Neil Smith, Mark Morrison and Iain Robertson.
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of 1994
Kirkcaldy Swimming Club staged its annual presentation of prizes at the Philp Hall
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of 1994
Royal Bank of Scotland held an open day at its Rosslyn Street branch.
Pictured are Bob Blair, David Gilchrist and Steven Chalmers.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of 1994
Gordon Meldrum, who ran the Post Office in Templehall was chosen as Newsagent of the Month for August 1994. Pictured with Mr Meldrum are Colin Hume, chief reporter of the Fife Free Press and David Patrick, circulation representative, with two assistants from the shop looking on.
Photo: Fife Free Press