These photos from 1989 will bring back many memories for Fife Free Press readers

The images all date from 1989 and feature local presentations and honours for young and old – and may include some faces you recognise.
The British Heart Foundation’s Heartstart appeal was boosted with a cheque for £1000 from the staff at BhS in Kirkcaldy. It was raised by a series of raffles co-ordinated by Mrs Wright and Mrs Jessie King.
Photo: Fife Free :Press
Pupils at Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy, raised over £4500 for Comic Relief - and welcomed TV star Brian Cant to their school to receive their cheque. The star was in town appearing at the Adam Smith Theatre
Photo: Fife Free Press
July 1989 saw the opening of the Cafe Continental in Hill Street. Pictured are owner Harraty Monaghan with Dawn McQuillan, Kristina Stedul, Cath McCartney, and Monika Stedul.
Photo: Fife Free Press
Cup fever hit Kirkcaldy.
Raith Rovers’ big Scottish Cup tie against Rangers brought the big-time atmosphere back to Stark’s Park.
Counting down to the gamer are manager Frank Connor and young mascots Kenneth Rankin and Grant Fraser, both aged six.
Photo: Fife Free Press