These photos from the Fife Free Press of 1992 will bring back many memories

They featured in the pages across 1992, and capture some of the events and fundraising initiatives staged in Kirkcaldy district that year.
We hope they bring back many great memories.
1. Memories of 1992
Young ornothologist club members from Kirkcaldy Boys Club and Chapel Neighbourhood Centre won rucksacks for their work in a national bird spotting competition.
Pictured are Jamie Hutcheson, John Smith, Roy Ness, Craig Ness and Carole McMurchie.
Photo: FFP
2. Memories of 1992
Five Thornton workers wealked the 95-mile long West Highland Way to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy.
Ken Hunter, Ken Rowan, Kelvin Watson, Dave Sheerins and Derek Watson all work with Thomas Mitchell Homes, and raised £3000.
Photo: FFOP
3. Memories of 1992
Dancers from Burntisland have set off on a special trip to perform for the King and Queen of Norway.
Flekefjord is twinned with Burntisland and the members of the Isa Duncanson School were invited to add a tartan touch to its jubilee.
Photo: FFP
4. Memories of 1992
Pupils at St Andrew’s High School, Kirkcaldy, took part in a 24-hour sponsored fast in aid of Cancer Research.
Pictured with a giant cheque for £500 are Maria Anderson and Raymond Glancy.
Photo: Fife Free Press