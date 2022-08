The event took pace on Sunday, and huge crowds lined the streets to cheer on the runners.

They took part in a half marathon which took in the town’s three major parks, as well as family gun run at Beveridge Park.

Ryan Lafferty led from start to finish and crossed the line to take the the honours.

1. Kirkcaldy half marathon And they're off! Runners begin their 13-mile race through the town

2. Kirkcaldy half marathon The race got underway in Beveridge Park.

3. Kirkcaldy half marathon The race route took in Kirkcaldy's three main parks.

4. Kirkcaldy Half Marathon There was a great turnout for the races which formed a day-long event