These pictures capture life in Kirkcaldy 50 years ago in 1973

It is 50 years since these photos first appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press.
They capture moments in time, from the Links Market to school trips to the town’s former bowling alley – and the opening of the Mercat Shopping Centre.
We hope they spark many memories – perhaps you will recognise a face or two!
1. Memories of 1973
May 1973. The season gets underway at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Bowling Club with the first jack rolled by Mrs William Berry, wife of the club president.
2. Memories of 1973
Unveiling the plaque in Kirkcaldy dedicated to the inventor of Standard Time and railway engineer Sir Sandford Fleming (1827-1915) in October 1973.
3. Memories of 1973
Fife Flyers 1973: John Calderwood, aged 82 - the oldest director of Kirkcaldy Ice Rink - drops the puck at the opening game of the 1973-74 ice hockey season.
4. Memories of 1973
Radio1 DJ Alan 'Fluff' Freeman broadcasts live from the Argos Centre. Over 200 people turned up to see him, and he was welcomed by Provost John Kay (pictured)
