News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Boy with freckles eating a candy floss at the Links Market in Kirkcaldy in April 1973.

These pictures capture life in Kirkcaldy 50 years ago in 1973

It is 50 years since these photos first appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press.

By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 10:47am

They capture moments in time, from the Links Market to school trips to the town’s former bowling alley – and the opening of the Mercat Shopping Centre.

We hope they spark many memories – perhaps you will recognise a face or two!

1. Memories of 1973

May 1973. The season gets underway at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Bowling Club with the first jack rolled by Mrs William Berry, wife of the club president.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Memories of 1973

Unveiling the plaque in Kirkcaldy dedicated to the inventor of Standard Time and railway engineer Sir Sandford Fleming (1827-1915) in October 1973.

Photo: Ian Brand

Photo Sales

3. Memories of 1973

Fife Flyers 1973: John Calderwood, aged 82 - the oldest director of Kirkcaldy Ice Rink - drops the puck at the opening game of the 1973-74 ice hockey season.

Photo: na

Photo Sales

4. Memories of 1973

Radio1 DJ Alan 'Fluff' Freeman broadcasts live from the Argos Centre. Over 200 people turned up to see him, and he was welcomed by Provost John Kay (pictured)

Photo: na

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Kirkcaldy