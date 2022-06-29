Dejection on the faces of Fife miners, leaving the cage for the last time on the day Seafield colliery closes, March 1988.

These pictures capture memories across Fife in 1988

The archives of the Fife Free Press chronicle the history of Kirkcaldy – and beyond.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:32 pm

These photographs give a glimpse into the images which made the pages back in 1988, and capture everything from a first ever half marathon to the last days of Seafield Colliery – and much more in between.

1. Memories of Fife in 1988

After being immunised, Molley the seal is released into the sea at St Andrews by SSPCA officers Sandra Hogben and Darroch Donald, November 1988.

Photo: Hamish Campbell

2. Memories of Fife in 1988

Ronnie Morrison working out the best way to refloat the Lady Mabb fishing boat, which was grounded at St Monans beach in Fife, October 1988.

Photo: Derek McNaughton

3. Memories of Fife in 1988

Kirkcaldy paperboys football team - including future professional footballers Steve Tosh (left) and Colin Cameron (second right) - in June 1988

Photo: n/a

4. Memories of Fife in 1988

Seafield colliery in Fife, with piles of coal and dross by the railway line. Picture taken January 1988.

Photo: Alan Macdonald

