These pictures capture memories across Fife in 1988

These photographs give a glimpse into the images which made the pages back in 1988, and capture everything from a first ever half marathon to the last days of Seafield Colliery – and much more in between.
After being immunised, Molley the seal is released into the sea at St Andrews by SSPCA officers Sandra Hogben and Darroch Donald, November 1988.
Photo: Hamish Campbell
Ronnie Morrison working out the best way to refloat the Lady Mabb fishing boat, which was grounded at St Monans beach in Fife, October 1988.
Photo: Derek McNaughton
Kirkcaldy paperboys football team - including future professional footballers Steve Tosh (left) and Colin Cameron (second right) - in June 1988
Photo: n/a
Seafield colliery in Fife, with piles of coal and dross by the railway line. Picture taken January 1988.
Photo: Alan Macdonald