These pictures capture the changing face of Kirkcaldy High Street

A generation or two ago, it was the jewel in Fife's crown.
Today, cafes and coffee shops dominate, along with nail and beauty bars, and most of the big retail names have long since gone.
These photos from our archive show how it has changed over the decades.
1. Kirkcaldy High Street
One of the great town centre landmarks lost over the decades.
The Co-op on Kirkcaldy High Street after its refit in 1960
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Kirkcaldy High Street
A blast from the past ...
The names above the doors certainly date this photo as it features Superdrug, John Menzies and Marks & Spencer.
Photo: Contributed
3. Kirkcaldy High Street
Two major names used to sit across from each other.
On the left the former M&S store which was part of the High Street for 80 years.
On the right, WHSmith, now sadly boarded up and the subject of a fire last week which cased damage to the back of the building.
What happens to it know remains to be seen.
Photo: walter neilson
4. Kirkcaldy High Street
BhS was a stalwart of the High Street until the business collapsed.
Sadly, the front of its building is now a boarded up eyesore, while the back of it, which opens into the Mercat Shopping Centre, is now home to a new Job Centre.
If only that had been to the front, it would have looked more appealing.
Photo: Fife Photo Agency