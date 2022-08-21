News you can trust since 1871
Who remembers the days when the Job Centre was just down from the old ABC Cinema? This photo dates from 1989 ... and also shows the former Co-Op across the road.

These pictures capture the changing face of Kirkcaldy High Street

Kirkcaldy High Street has weathered the storms of recession, closures and changing shopping habits.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 1:05 pm
A generation or two ago, it was the jewel in Fife's crown.

Today, cafes and coffee shops dominate, along with nail and beauty bars, and most of the big retail names have long since gone.

These photos from our archive show how it has changed over the decades.

1. Kirkcaldy High Street

One of the great town centre landmarks lost over the decades. The Co-op on Kirkcaldy High Street after its refit in 1960

2. Kirkcaldy High Street

A blast from the past ... The names above the doors certainly date this photo as it features Superdrug, John Menzies and Marks & Spencer.

3. Kirkcaldy High Street

Two major names used to sit across from each other. On the left the former M&S store which was part of the High Street for 80 years. On the right, WHSmith, now sadly boarded up and the subject of a fire last week which cased damage to the back of the building. What happens to it know remains to be seen.

4. Kirkcaldy High Street

BhS was a stalwart of the High Street until the business collapsed. Sadly, the front of its building is now a boarded up eyesore, while the back of it, which opens into the Mercat Shopping Centre, is now home to a new Job Centre. If only that had been to the front, it would have looked more appealing.

