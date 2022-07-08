These pictures from 50 years ago capture life in Kirkcaldy in 1972

It’s incredible to think that half a century has passed since these photographs first appeared in our pages.
1. Memories of 1972
To mark the opening of their new store at 85 High Street, Kirkcaldy, Bellmans, the wool and fashionware firm., held an “at home” for customers.
Pictured are some of the young mannequins modelling new styles.
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of 1972
An advert from the Fife Free Press promoting shows at The Raith Ballroom - one of the town's great landmarks.
This promoted a concert by The Casuals with support from the Raith Big Band.
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of 1972
Music maestro Sir Jimmy Shand was in Kirkcaldy to formally unveil the new luxury saloon from Volkswagen..
He was guest of honour at the launch at the garage in Overton Road.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of 1972
A new sport, ice racing, came to Kirkcaldy’s ice rink, and 1200 fans turned up to watch the full throttle action.
Edinburgh Monarchs came across the Forth to provide competition for the local Panthers team.
Photo: Fife Free Press