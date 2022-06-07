These pictures from the Fife Free Press of 1977 will spark great memories

1. Memories of 1977

Mrs Maude Miller, wife of the Burntisland Golf House Club captain, donated a new trophy to the club for competition between girls whose parents are club members., The Francesa Margaret Trophy was named after her 16-year old daughter. The first winner, Katie Weir, is pictured receiving the silverware watched by some of the girls who competed. From left: Frances Miller, Katie Weir, Anne Ferguson,Valerie Wallace, Anne Smith, ladies captain Mrs Mary Wallace, and ladies’ vice-captain Mrs Jan Agnew. Front Lorna Kingsland and Anne Taylor.

Photo: Fife Free Press