These pictures from the Fife Free Press of 1977 will spark great memories

They give a snapshot of the events which made the headlines – and the people at the hear of our stories.
They will also spark many memories among our readers.
1. Memories of 1977
Mrs Maude Miller, wife of the Burntisland Golf House Club captain, donated a new trophy to the club for competition between girls whose parents are club members.,
The Francesa Margaret Trophy was named after her 16-year old daughter.
The first winner, Katie Weir, is pictured receiving the silverware watched by some of the girls who competed.
From left: Frances Miller, Katie Weir, Anne Ferguson,Valerie Wallace, Anne Smith, ladies captain Mrs Mary Wallace, and ladies’ vice-captain Mrs Jan Agnew.
Front Lorna Kingsland and Anne Taylor.
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of 1977
Burntisland Civic Week culminated in a fantastic parade through the town. It featured many floats and groups, including these youngsters on their decorated bikes.
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of 1977
Fife Flyers were given a civic reception by Kirkcaldy District Council after a clean sweep of ice hockey’s honours.
Councillor Robert King, convener, congratulated Lawrie Lovell, coach, and trainer John Grant.
Gordon Latto was also presented with the Player of the Year award from the National Ice Hockey Association.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of 1977
Seventeen craft apprentices at AH McIntosh in Kirkcaldy were presented with their City & Guilds by R.W. Adams, managing director.
Photo: Fife Free Pres