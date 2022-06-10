These pictures from the Fife Free Press of 1989 will bring back many memories

All the photos first appeared in the Fife Free Press, and give a snapshot of the stories and events which made the headlines that year.
1. Memories of 1989
Paintings by two young Kirkcaldy High School pupils went on show in Edinburgh.
Derek Burt and Pamela Stewart entered the Cadbury’s national exhibition and their work was picked by the judges to be part of the exhibition at Edinburgh City Art Centre.
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of 1989
Robertson World Travel in The Postings, Kirkcaldy, won the national; Yugotours special achievement award for outstanding sales in 1988.
Pictured are: Lesley Thomson, Mark Robertson (managing director), Leona Davies, Nathalie Cordier, Stuart Corrigan (area manager, Yugotours), Anna Nolan and Kirsten Anderson.
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of 1989
Cancer Research campaign got a £300 boost thanks to the annual McIntosh prize draw.
Pictured are Donald Watt, chairman opf the local Cancer Research committee, with Adrian Crossley, sales director of McIntosh.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of 1989
Youngsters from Pathhead Parish Church playgroup.
Photo: Fife Free Press