These pictures show how Kirkcaldy celebrated the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977

These photos from the Fife Free Press archive capture a flavour of the atmosphere 50 years ago.
1. 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations
Members of the Junior Youth Club, pictured outside the Toll Centre, Burntisland, before setting out for a Jubilee weekend under canvas in Crail.
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations
Hats, balloons and plenty of food were the order of the say at Hazel Avenue’s Jubilee street party.
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations
A Jubilee garden fete, a dance and a 24-hour sponsored marathon relay were all; part of the activities organised by the 14th Fife (Capshard) Scout Troop
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations
The Jubilee Lang Toun Lad and Lass Stephen Baxter and Morag McNamara.
Photo: Fife Free Press