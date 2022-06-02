Around 450 children and as many mothers from pre-school playgroups converged on Beveridge Park for a sponsored Jubilee Jaunt. Eleven playgroups took part in the annual event which was themed to tie in with the national celebrations

These pictures show how Kirkcaldy celebrated the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977

The Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 saw many events and celebrations staged across Kirkcaldy.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 4:56 pm

These photos from the Fife Free Press archive capture a flavour of the atmosphere 50 years ago.

1. 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations

Members of the Junior Youth Club, pictured outside the Toll Centre, Burntisland, before setting out for a Jubilee weekend under canvas in Crail.

2. 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations

Hats, balloons and plenty of food were the order of the say at Hazel Avenue’s Jubilee street party.

3. 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations

A Jubilee garden fete, a dance and a 24-hour sponsored marathon relay were all; part of the activities organised by the 14th Fife (Capshard) Scout Troop

4. 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations

The Jubilee Lang Toun Lad and Lass Stephen Baxter and Morag McNamara.

