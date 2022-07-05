Stanley Bonnar’s hippos are not only loved by the Glenrothes community, they have become synonymous with Glenrothes Development Corporation’s (GDC) pioneering approach to public art This photo from Pitteuchar dates from 1973

These sculptures and artwork make Fife's towns unique

Fife is rich when it comes to public art.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 5:40 pm

Towns across the region have outstanding artwork as well a statues celebrating some true greats.

Here are just a few from around the Kingdom.

1. Landmarks in Fife

Dysart Sea beams The blue and white timber structures were created by Donald Urquhart. The colours derive from photographs of the Firth of Forth taken under different light conditions.

Photo: fpa

Landmarks in Fife

Glenrothes' famous irises which dominate Leslie Roundabout. They were made by Malcolm Robertson in 1988 for the town's contribution to Glasgow Garden Festival

Photo: c

Landmarks in Fife

The statue in Auchtermuchty that pays tribute to legendary musician, Sir Jimmy Shand

Photo: n/a

Landmarks in Fife

When Morrisons opened its store on Kirkcaldy's Esplanade, councillors wanted it to feature some artwork. David Mach's contribution didn't last and was eventually removed, but these birds remain at the gateway to the town.

Photo: FPA

