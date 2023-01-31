2 . Memories of the 1970s

In 1998 Bill Laing’s Life Saving Club celebrated its 20th anniversary. Held at Kirkcaldy’s Balwearie High School, Bill started the club in March 1978 with ten members and in the first two decades had taught life-saving lessons in the pool to nearly 350 local youngsters aged between 10-16. To mark the anniversary club members put on a life-saving display in the pool which was followed by a ceremony where trophies and awards were given out.

Photo: Johnston Press