Thieves steal 140 trees from woods in north-east Fife

Heartless thieves have made off with around £200 worth of trees from Dreelside Woods in Anstruther.

By Morag Kuc
Published 16th May 2023, 11:48 BST- 2 min read

The trees were carefully removed with the tree guards and bamboo canes left in place to hide their removal.

Local charity Footprint East Neuk are currently in the process of an asset transfer to keep Dreelside Woods as an area of nature for the community to enjoy.

The trees were planted to create a new hedgerow by members of the community who kindly volunteered their time.

​The tree guards and canes left in place to hide the removal of the trees.
The hedgerow consisted of mixed native tree species and were planted to provide shelter for wildlife and to screen off industrial buildings.

The new 50m of hedgerow was planted to the rear of the Anstruther sorting office and the Fleming and Gibson yard, however it is only the trees behind the Fleming and Gibson yard that have been stolen, the remaining ones behind the sorting office continue to do well.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Unfortunately, this is a loss of about 140 trees.

"As a small local charity Footprint East Neuk find it particularly sad that someone has not only chosen to steal from a charity but also from the community.

“We believe that the theft occurred between May 4 and 8. The police have been informed and we urge anyone with information regarding the theft of these trees to contact the police quoting the incident number PS-20230508-3904.”

Footprint East Neuk says it will look to replant the hedge as soon as possible with the help of neighbours and the community.

Footprint East Neuk is a registered charity based in the East Neuk of Fife.

Its aims are to bring back woodland to North East Fife, reduce the carbon footprint of local communities, and connect people with the natural world.

If you are interested in their work, please contact them via email on: [email protected]