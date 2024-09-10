This Fife pub has been named the best dog-friendly bar in Scotland

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 10th Sep 2024, 17:33 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 17:36 BST

A pub in Fife has been named as as the best dog-friendly bar in Scotland.

The West End Bar in Pittenweem has been deemed a canine haven by Rover.com, the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care and its expert tavern testers, who inspected over 110 pubs up and down the country.

The pub took the accolade for Scotland for its fully enclosed beer garden with a safe space for dogs to relax, to a warm, personal greeting for each pet from the pub’s owner, with an abundance of dog treats and water.

Rover’s tavern tester reviews judged pubs on a range of factors including their booking systems, pup accessibility, welcoming atmosphere, staff communication, doggie facilities, pet safety, dog behaviour policies and overall experience.

The West End Bar in Pittenweem has been deemed a canine haven by Rover.com (Pic: Google Maps)

The awards come as new research from Rover reveals that dogs aren't just welcome in pubs – they’re becoming an essential part of pub culture. In fact, 43% of Brits believe dogs are integral to the pub experience, with more than half (59%) even saying they’d prefer being around canines than kids when enjoying their local!

Adem Fehmi, canine behaviourist at Rover said: “Our 11 tavern-testing pet owners have been busy surveying pubs across the nation to find the most dog-friendly pubs. Scoring extremely highly on factors such as doggy amenities, hospitality, and dog-friendly policies, we’re delighted that West End Bar has been recognised for its efforts in making their pub a wonderfully welcome place for canine friends to visit.”

Rover Survey was completed in August 2024 via Pollfish, comprising of 500 dog parents and 500 non-dog owners. 

