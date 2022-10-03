This Fife town centre is among top performing in Scotland, new report reveals

Glenrothes emerged among the best according to data collated by Place Informatics, the leading provider of footfall and location visitor behaviour data monitoring in the UK.

The town showed a one per cent decline compared to 2019 figures - that’s significantly better than the UK average which sits at nine per cent.

That performance was only matched by East Kilbride, and Balloch, with Silverburn and Cumnock registering a two per cent decline.

Glenrothes town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extensive report went on to show that across the UK, May 2022 delivered the strongest recovery against 2019 - but figures dropped during the July heatwave, train strikes and the cost of living crisis.

The data firm believes its August report will provide further indicators of how the ‘cost of living crisis is impacting town centre footfall.

Its figures help retailers, hospitality, councils and many other businesses and services understand how High Street visitors are behaving, where they are attracting visitors from and most importantly what services they are utilising on their visit which may include green spaces and car parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Hall, chief executive, said, “It's clear the impact of COVID-19 remains an influence in many of our high streets.

“Town centres and BIDs focus on footfall figures from 2019 as an important benchmark for the last full trading year.

There are early signs that recovery in footfall compared to 2019 is starting to plateau for all town centres regardless of size or region.”