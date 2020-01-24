This is the man who will lead public inquiry into Sheku Bayoh’s death in Kirkcaldy

The man who will lead the public inquiry in to the death of Sheku Bayoh has been appointed.

Lord Bracadale will head the investigation, which was ordered after prosecutors decided no police officers involved in Mr Bayoh’s arrest would face charges.

Mr Bayoh died in May 2015 after being restrained by officers in Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy – and his family have since campaigned for answers.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the public inquiry will examine the circumstances leading up to Mr Bayoh’s death and the events that followed.

He intends to meet with Lord Bracadale – a retired senator of the College of Justice – the Bayoh family and others over the coming weeks to discuss the terms of reference, will determine the scope, direction and parameters of the inquiry.

before reporting to Parliament.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am delighted that Lord Bracadale has agreed to chair this Public Inquiry.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this important task of providing a clear understanding of the circumstances surrounding Mr Bayoh’s death.

“The Public Inquiry and its recommendations will identify lessons and improvements for the future to help prevent deaths in similar circumstances and build trust and confidence in policing.”

Lord Bracadale, who presided over some of the most high-profile criminal trials in recent Scottish history before retiring as a judge in 2017, said: “I know that Mr Bayoh’s family and other interested parties, as well as the general public, will expect a careful and thorough examination of the facts. I very much hope that my inquiry will provide an open and transparent means of exploring the issues.”

Lord Bracadale was appointed a Judge of the High Court of Justiciary – Scotland’s supreme criminal court – in 2003 and appointed to the Inner House in 2013.

In 1995 he was appointed Queen’s Counsel, while in 1997-1998 he served as Home Advocate Depute. He presided over some of the most high-profile criminal trials in recent Scottish history before retiring as a judge in 2017.

In 2016 Lord Bracadale was appointed as a Surveillance Commissioner and subsequently, in 2017, a Judicial Commissioner (part-time) under the Investigatory Powers Act.