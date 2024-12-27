This is when bins will be collected at New Year and when Fife recycling centres are open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Council has announced when bins will be emptied over the New Year holidays.

It has also confirmed opening times for recycling centres across the Kingdom.

There will be no bin collections on Ne’er Day or January 2. Bins due to be emptied on these dates will be emptied on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th, plus January 4 and 5. Please ensure your bin is out for 7:00m for collection.

Your real Christmas tree can be disposed of in your brown bin or by cutting into 6ft lengths and leaving alongside your brown bin on your collection day.

When your bins go out ... and what to do with your Christmas tree (Pic: TSPL)

Plastics including plastic bags, vegetable bags and wrappers, the film from the top of ready meal trays, plus pet food pouches and bubble wrap can now go into plastics bins.

Unwanted paper and cardboard can go into your grey bin, or be disposed of at a recycling centre. Please compact all boxes for recycling as that way they can fit into the recycling bin.

If you have bulky cardboard that is too big for your recycling bin please put it out alongside your grey bin.

This is a one-off collection of excess cardboard only for the grey bin collection day that falls after Christmas. Please present waste neatly and flatpack where possible.

If windy or weather warnings are out, please put your paper and cardboard out in the morning, rather than the evening before.

Recycle all food waste - cooked and uncooked - can go in the brown bin, but not if it has bits of plastic or foil attached.

Due to increased demand, many slots in the run-up to Christmas are already full, and a reminder that there will be no bulky collections/dates until January 6.

Fife’s recycling centres are open most days – except for New Year’s Day and January 2. No advanced bookings are required and there are no restrictions on numbers of visits.

St Andrews Recycling Centre which is normally closed on a Friday will be open on January 3, while Cupar Recycling Centre which is normally closed on a Saturday will be open on January 4.

Householders are encouraged to clear out excess packaging before Christmas and then hold onto their waste until December, 27 when recycling centres reopen as normal and most of the region’s 270 recycling points are serviced.

Sandy Anderson, domestic waste service manager, said: “Christmas is a busy time and we know that it can be hard to find time to carry out certain tasks.

"The festive period generates more recycling and rubbish than any other time of the year.

"In turn, we’ll servicing our busier recycling points more frequently, and some additional recycling bins are in place at our most used sites over this period.

“It’s important we all help keep Fife looking great by considering when, as well as how, we get rid of waste. Please don’t leave your recycling at points if they are already full. Unfortunately, when points are misused and there are mountains of rubbish left, the items and waste are moved to landfill.”

