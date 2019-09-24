This is when the P1 photos are in the Fife Free Press

The Fife Free Press is set to publish its P1 photos.

The hugely popular supplement appears in the Thursday, September 26 edition of the newspaper.

Fife Free Press P1 cover 2019

It features all the schools from across Kirkcaldy district.

Copies of all the images can also be ordered online or by phone – all the details are in the supplement.

The schools featured are:

Aberdour Primary

Auchtertool Primary

Burntisland Primary

Capshard Primary

Cardenden Primary

Denend Primary

Dunnikier Primary

Dysart Primary

Fair Isle Primary

Kinghorn Primary

Kirkcaldy North Primary

Kirkcaldy West Primar

Lochgelly South Primary

Lochgelly West Primary

Pathhead Primary

Sinclairtown Primary

St Marie’s RC Primary

St Ninian’s RC Primary

St Patrick’s RC Primary

Strathallan Primary

Torbain Primary

Valley Primary