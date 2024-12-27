Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catchment areas for two popular Kirkcaldy primary schools could be set to change

Fife Council has set up public meetings for parents to hear more about the proposal, which affects Kirkcaldy West and Dunnikier, in the new year.

It comes as part of an education service review with West already over capacity - and likely to be impacted by any new housing developments in the future.

The aim is to change the catchment zones to be ready for any influx of pupils. The West is one of the largest primary schools in the Lang Toun, but it is already bursting at the seams of its Victorian building and temporary accommodation.

Kirkcaldy West Primary School is at the centre of the proposed changes (Pic: Fife Free Press)

If it gets the go-ahead, families living in Whytescauseway, Whytehouse Avenue, Park Place, part of the High Street and part of Abbotshall Road could all be affected with their children going to Dunnikier instead of the West.

Councillors will consider the proposals at a cabinet committee meeting scheduled for January 6, and any changes are likely to spark debate.

The West was praised in a recent report after an un-announced visit by inspectors.

They rated the highly regarded school in Milton Road as “very good” for leadership of change and for ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion; and “good” for learning, teaching and assessment and for raising attainment and achievement. Key strengths included that the children are very proud of their school and are “enthusiastic, motivated and engage well in their learning”. They work together successfully, support one another and demonstrate the school values well. Inspectors found that the children feel happy, safe and included in decisions about school life.

Several potential new housing sites have been identified in the town centre, and those potential developments would have a major impact on the school.

A report to councillors, from head of education Shelagh McLean said: “These brownfield sites provide an opportunity to regenerate the town centre and provide much needed housing to sustain the market supply across Fife. The school roll at Kirkcaldy West, for several years, has meant that it has been operating above the published capacity and due to the number of catchment pupils, a multi-purpose room and the staff room have been used to accommodate pupils.

“In consideration of any planning application,, there is no opportunity for any brownfield sites or local development plan sites to be supported for development within its catchment area, without this having a direct impact on pupil number projections. Due to site constraints, there is no space available within the existing site to provide additional accommodation, without this having a significant impact on learning and teaching or the outdoor space available for existing pupils.”

Any changes would not affect any primary one pupil due to start in August 2025, or Primary Seven pupils due to start secondary school in August - the West and Dunnikier both send pupils to Balwearie High School and there no changes are proposed to secondary school catchments.

The council has set up public meetings at Kirkcaldy West on Monday , February3 from 6:00-7:00pm with drop-in sessions on the same day from 8.45am-9.30am and 5:00pm-6:00 pm and also on Tuesday, February 11 between 2.45p,-3.30pm.

There is also a public meeting at Dunnikier on Monday, February 10 from 6:00-7:00 pm with drop-in sessions that day between 8.45am-9.30am and 5:00-6:00 pm and also on Tuesday, February 18 from 2.45-3.30

The consultation closes on March 7, and a report published on May 6. Councillors will debate the matter and make a final decision at a cabinet meeting on May 29.