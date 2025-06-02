This is why Greggs in the Mercat Shopping Centre is closed – and when it re-opens

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:55 BST

Greggs has closed the doors to one of its shopping centre branches in Fife - for a makeover.

The popular bakery and takeaway is working on a new look for its branch in the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy.

It is one of the busiest shops in the mall, and customers will have to wait a little longer to step backside.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs in the Mercat Centre has closed for refurbishment and will be reopening with a fresh new look on the 20th of June. In the meantime, customers can still shop their Greggs favourites at the Asda Express, Kirkcaldy shop.”

Greggs’ other Lang Toun outlets - at Fife Retail Park and opposite Asda at Carberry Place - are open as normal.

